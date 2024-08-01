Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Urawa Red Diamonds manager Per-Mathias Hogmo paid tribute to Newcastle United following his side’s 4-1 defeat at the Saitama Stadium.

The Magpies are in Tokyo for a week-long tour and played the first of two games against Uwara. Newcastle won the match 4-1 with Alexander Isak opening the scoring three minutes in before Rio Nitta equalised midway through the first half.

Nick Pope then saved a penalty before Murphy made it 2-1 on the brink of half-time and added his second and United’s third shortly after the break. Lewis Hall then netted a fourth midway through the second half with a heavily deflected strike.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Reflecting on the game, Hogmo said: “I’m really happy that we could have Newcastle to visit us.

"First half I was pleased with the offensive part of it. The way we built up and the way we played through them was good to see. It was 2-1 but it could have been the opposite in favour of us.

“I’m also happy for the first time this season we had nearly all our players in the squad get some minutes and we got important references when it comes to quality in our final moments.

“If we do a mistake or not press they have high quality in terms of shooting. At the same time, we see we can definitely improve in the final third when it comes to the same shooting quality because we have come into so many good situations.

“I said to the players, these are the kind of games that is important for us to play in as many as possible. But again, thank you to Newcastle for coming all the way to Japan.”

Newcastle are back in action on Saturday when they face Yokohama F. Marinos at the Japan National Stadium before returning back to the UK for the ‘Sela weekender’ when Girona and Stade Brestois visit St James’ Park on August 9 and August 10 respectively.