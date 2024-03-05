Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Another weekend of Premier League action has come and gone with the end of the season now just eleven games away for most teams. A season defining period of the campaign is about to begin and clubs could start to get itchy about where they will finish the season - with a couple of managers in precarious positions.

With the title, European places and relegation places still to be decided, there could be a few managerial movements between now and May 19. Unlike previous seasons, however, this year has seen very few manager sackings and departures with just Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United having a different man in the dugout than they started the campaign with.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

As the business end of the season approaches however, there are three managers in particular that could be looking over their shoulder. Vincent Kompany, whose Burnley side currently reside in 19th place and are 11 points from safety, has been tipped to become the next manager to leave their role.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino could also be sacked before the end of the campaign - according to the bookies. The Blues currently sit 11th in the table following their draw with Brentford on Saturday afternoon as supporters in the Gtech Community Stadium sang Jose Mourinho’s name before turning their chants towards the 52-year-old.

Erik Ten Hag has also been tipped as the next manager to leave after he was unable to prevent Manchester United slipping to a disappointing 3-1 defeat against fierce-rivals Manchester City on Sunday afternoon. Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s recent acquisition of a minority share in the club has also poured doubt over Ten Hag’s long-term future at Old Trafford.

Eddie Howe, meanwhile, has recently addressed speculation from Germany that the club are lining-up former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann as his potential replacement at St James’ Park. Speaking ahead of his side’s win over Wolves at the weekend, Howe said: “It doesn't affect me. I'm here, I'm sat in the seat and my future will be defined by what I do, no one else.