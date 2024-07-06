Newcastle United's rivals 'risk' losing key pair as Arsenal target Euro 2024 ace

Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City scores his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St. James Park on January 13, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Latest transfer news and rumours from around the Premier League regarding Newcastle United’s league rivals

Newcastle United have the chance to bring in some new signings over the next few weeks. Eddie Howe may also look to offload some players.

The Toon Army’s first game of the 2024/25 season is a home clash against Southampton. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around the Premier League...

Man City could lose key pair

Manchester City stars Edersen and Kevin de Bruyne are being linked with moves to Saudi Arabia. According to TEAMtalk, they ‘risk’ losing the duo to the Saudi Pro League.

De Bruyne, who is 33-years-old, only has a year left on his contract at the Etihad Stadium and his long-term future is up in the air. Pep Guardiola’s side won the title again in the last campaign.

Arsenal want centre-back

Arsenal are trying to land Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori and have ‘agreed terms’ with the Serie A man, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano on X.

The 22-year-old has recently been away at Euro 2024 with Italy but they were knocked out in the Round of 16 after losing to Switzerland.

He rose up through the academy ranks at Roma and was a regular for them at various different youth levels before going on to play 18 times for their first-team, as well as having a loan spell away at Genoa to get some experience under his belt.

The Rome-born man then spent two years in Switzerland with FC Basel before Bologna snapped him up in August last year and he hasn’t looked back since.

Mikel Arteta’s men came 2nd in the table last term behind City for a second year in a row.

West Ham sign defender

West Ham have completed the signing of Newcastle-linked Max Kilman from Wolves. The centre-back has penned a seven-year deal at the London Stadium.

He has told their official club website: “It’s an amazing feeling to be a West Ham United player. As soon as I was aware of the interest from the Club, it was an opportunity I was keen to pursue, so I couldn’t be more delighted to be here.

“I really enjoyed working with Julen (Lopetegui) during his time at Wolves – he’s a top-class coach and someone I learned a lot from, and I am confident I will continue to improve as a player under his management here.”

Kilman added: “West Ham is a massive Club and I feel this is the natural next step forward in my career.

“Playing in front of a passionate fan-base, with 62,500 supporters packing out London Stadium every other week, is something I am incredibly excited about.

“Having spoken at length to both Julen and Tim (Steidten), I was hugely encouraged about the ambition of the Club and their plans for the future. They want to make a big noise here at West Ham and as a new player coming in, that’s an incredible thing to hear.