There has rarely been a season when Newcastle United’s bid for success has been disrupted by such a high level of injuries.

From the opening weeks of a long and challenging campaign, Eddie Howe has gone into battle in the Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Champions League without the services of several key players with shocking regularity and rarely has a week gone by when another injury blow was delivered.

The likes of England goalkeeper Nick Pope, Brazilian powerhouse Joelinton, summer signing Harvey Barnes and key defender Sven Botman have all missed large swathes of the season as the treatment room at the Magpies training ground has become as busy as the Gallowgate End on matchday.