Newcastle United's shocking injury record compared to Aston Villa, Liverpool & Premier League rivals - gallery

By Mark Carruthers
Published 10th May 2024, 18:00 BST

How does Newcastle United’s injury record compare to their Premier League rivals?

There has rarely been a season when Newcastle United’s bid for success has been disrupted by such a high level of injuries.

From the opening weeks of a long and challenging campaign, Eddie Howe has gone into battle in the Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Champions League without the services of several key players with shocking regularity and rarely has a week gone by when another injury blow was delivered.

The likes of England goalkeeper Nick Pope, Brazilian powerhouse Joelinton, summer signing Harvey Barnes and key defender Sven Botman have all missed large swathes of the season as the treatment room at the Magpies training ground has become as busy as the Gallowgate End on matchday.

There are, somewhat belatedly, some signs for positivity as a number of players return to contention for the final week of the season - but how does Newcastle’s injury record compare to their rivals across the Premier League?

1. Wolves

Total injuries: 9 Total games missed: 33

1. Wolves

Total injuries: 9 Total games missed: 33

Total injuries: 10 Total games missed: 50

2. Nottingham Forest

Total injuries: 10 Total games missed: 50

3. Luton Town

Total injuries: 6 Total games missed: 58

3. Luton Town

Total injuries: 6 Total games missed: 58

4. Manchester City

Total injuries: 16 Total games missed: 59

4. Manchester City

Total injuries: 16 Total games missed: 59

