'Smashed it' - Newcastle United, Alan Shearer, Bruno Guimaraes & Alexander Isak tease 2024-25 Adidas deal
Newcastle United have pulled out all the stops to tease the announcement of the new Adidas kit deal.
The Magpies new 2024-25 Adidas home kit will go on sale on Friday, June 7 at 8am from the temporary club shop at St James’ Park and online. The new shirt features Newcastle’s traditional black and white stripes with a Sela front of shirt sponsor, a black Adidas logo, black sleeves with Adidas’ iconic three-stripes and a white back with a small version of Newcastle’s old club badge from 1976 to 1983 is on the back of the shirt just below the collar while the current crest is in its usual position. Adult shirts will be priced at £80 while junior shirts will be £55. Authentic match shirts will cost £110.
The video promoting the new deal with Adidas, which includes a bespoke range of clothing, training and retro wear along with the home shirt, was posted on Newcastle’s official social media accounts. The 99-second video is narrated by Magpies legend Alan Shearer and features head coach Eddie Howe and Jason Tindall in Adidas tracksuits in the Strawberry Pub while first-team stars Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Dan Burn, Anthony Gordon, Jacob Murphy all feature along with Newcastle Women’s players Georgia Gibson, Amber-Keegan Stobbs and Katie Barker.
Former Newcastle striker and current loan manager Shola Ameobi also features, recreating an iconic imageIt’s a video that has to be watched to be fully appreciated, all to the sound of a Blaydon Races cover - so check it out below.
The promotion has gone down well with supporters on social media with famous fans Ant & Dec responding: “Class!”
Newcastle United Supporters’ Club tweeted: “One of the best adverts we’ve ever seen. Smashed it out of the park!”
Further details on Adidas’ new range of Newcastle clothing will be released in due course. The Newcastle away kit is set to be released in July and the third kit will go on sale in August.
