News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Arcturus: New Covid variant emerges as compulsory masks return abroad
16 minutes ago I’m A Celebrity ‘all stars’ South Africa start date announced by ITV
59 minutes ago M&Co to close more stores in latest blow to high street - full list
1 hour ago Foo Fighters tease new music following death of drummer Taylor Hawkins
1 hour ago Prince Harry will attend King’s Coronation - Buckingham Palace confirm
2 hours ago Storm Noa: Winds up to 60mph to hit parts of UK with warnings issued

Newcastle United’s St James’ Park given Euro 2028 boost - but Sunderland set to miss out

St James’ Park has been listed as one of ten venues that could potentially host football at Euro 2028.

By Joe Buck
Published 12th Apr 2023, 14:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 14:01 BST

The UK & Ireland have submitted their final bid to host the tournament with ten venues picked to host matches. Newcastle United’s St James’ Park has been picked among the stadiums across England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland.

Read More
Newcastle United’s £63m transfer decision justified following PSG star’s ‘snub’
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wembley, Villa Park, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Etihad Stadium and Everton’s new stadium join St James’ Park as the venues in England chosen. Sunderland’s Stadium of Light and Anfield were among the stadiums in the running to be selected, however, they were not selected in this final list.

Most Popular

The Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Belfast’s Casement Park, Cardiff’s Principality Stadium and Glasgow’s Hampden Park have been listed as the venues outside England to host games. The next European Championships will be hosted solely in Germany after Euro 2020, that was delayed a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, was played in various venues across Europe.

A statement from the joint bid said: “The UK and Ireland share a proud reputation as world-leading event destinations which have successfully staged some of the biggest global sporting tournaments – backed by strong government support. This includes the recent record-breaking UEFA Women’s EURO 2022.Our vision – ‘Football for all, Football for good. Football for the future’ – is a promise to help our Associations and UEFA grow a more diverse and inclusive game as well as connect with new audiences and the next generation.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Turkey are also in the running to host the tournament with a final decision on the host country anticipated in September.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - APRIL 02: A general view of the stadium before the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James Park on April 02, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - APRIL 02: A general view of the stadium before the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James Park on April 02, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - APRIL 02: A general view of the stadium before the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James Park on April 02, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Related topics:SunderlandEnglandIreland