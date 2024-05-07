Newcastle United's stunning average attendance compared to Aston Villa, Everton & other Premier League rivals

How does the average attendance at Newcastle’s famous old home compare to clubs across the Premier League?

By Mark Carruthers
Published 7th May 2024, 18:01 BST
Updated 7th May 2024, 18:18 BST

Newcastle United will bring down the curtain on their home games for the 2023/24 Premier League season when they entertain Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon.

How things felt so very different when Eddie Howe’s men marked their St James Park bow for the season by destroying Aston Villa on the opening day of the campaign. Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes both grabbed debut goals, Alexander Isak gave a major hint of what was to come with a brace and Callum Wilson grabbed a customary strike as the Magpies swiped aside Unai Emery’s side.

Of course, we now know the season has not been all positives and there have been some tough moments for Howe and his players. Yet they will head into Saturday’s meeting with the Seagulls looking to solidify their grip on a place in European competition for the second consecutive season.

One constant throughout a season full of highs and lows has been the overwhelming support of the St James Park faithful - but how does the average attendance at Newcastle’s famous old home compare to clubs across the Premier League?

Average attendance: 11,106

1. Bournemouth

Average attendance: 11,106

Average attendance: 11,236

2. Luton Town

Average attendance: 11,236 Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS

Average attendance: 17,080

3. Brentford

Average attendance: 17,080

Average attendance: 21,195

4. Burnley

Average attendance: 21,195 Photo: Gareth Copley

