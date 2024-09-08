St James Park will play an integral role in Newcastle United’s quest for success on several fronts this season.
In what has been a positive opening to the campaign, Eddie Howe’s side have remained unbeaten in their first three league games and have secured progression into the third round of the Carabao Cup with a penalty shoot-out win at Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest.
The league campaign has brought seven points from a possible nine with a somewhat fortunate 1-1 draw at Bournemouth sandwiched between hard-earned home wins against newly-promoted Southampton and fellow European challengers Tottenham Hotspur.
Over 104,000 supporters have emerged on St James Park for the Magpies first two home games of the season and they have roared their side on to an impressive start to the season on their home patch. But how does the average attendance from both fixtures compare to some of the biggest clubs in the Premier League, Ligue 1, La Liga, the Bundesliga and Serie A?
