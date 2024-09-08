St James Park will play an integral role in Newcastle United’s quest for success on several fronts this season.

In what has been a positive opening to the campaign, Eddie Howe’s side have remained unbeaten in their first three league games and have secured progression into the third round of the Carabao Cup with a penalty shoot-out win at Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest.

The league campaign has brought seven points from a possible nine with a somewhat fortunate 1-1 draw at Bournemouth sandwiched between hard-earned home wins against newly-promoted Southampton and fellow European challengers Tottenham Hotspur.