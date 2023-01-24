Newcastle United's transfer deadline day clash – and what it means for Eddie Howe

The January transfer window closes at 11pm on January 23. The deadline has fallen on the same day Eddie Howe’s side take on Southampton in the second leg of the club’s Carabao Cup semi-final.

Howe – who last week loaned out striker Chris Wood to Nottingham Forest – hopes to sign at least one player before the deadline.

And the club could still be working on incoming and outgoing transfers as Howe’s side is on the pitch against Southampton.

Speaking ahead of tonight’s first leg at the St Mary’s Stadium, United's head coach said: “It wasn’t lost on me when I saw the game fall on that day.

"I was thinking ‘that’s potentially interesting’. I tend to think the manager’s role in this is reduced, in the sense that you’re not necessarily in control of transfers. Well, you’re not in control of transfers, you’re hearing second and third hand what’s happening. In terms of meeting and greeting players, that can be done by other people.

"My focus that day will be solely on the game – and making sure we’re as prepared as we can be.”

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

Howe – who last week said a failure to sign a player in the window would leave the club “dangerously short of players” – issued a short transfer update yesterday amid speculation over another move for 21-year-old Everton forward Anthony Gordon.

