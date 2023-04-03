Joelinton had been tipped for a return to the team at St James’ Park yesterday after serving a two-game suspension for 10 bookings – but Eddie Howe had seen enough from Saint-Maximin on the training ground to convince him that the winger should start.

And the winger – who had been taken off at the break during the club’s 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest before the international break with a “tight” hamstring – made the most of his opportunity.

Allan-Saint helped Newcastle, 2-0 winners against Erik ten Hag’s side, get their all-important first goal. Saint-Maximin headed a Bruno Guimaraes cross back across goal for Joe Willock, who scored into an empty net. Callum Wilson netted a late second goal.

“I thought his performance was very good,” said United’s head coach. “He deserved to keep his place, in my opinion.

"He’d been struggling with a hamstring injury. During the Wolves and Forest games, I didn’t think he was at his physical best. But in the way that he’d trained during the week, I thought he deserved to start, and he continued his work from the training pitch on the pitch today.

"He released the ball well, and I thought he made really good, intelligent decisions. He played very well, and is a good place mentally.”

Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin in action against Manchester United.

Good feeling

Saint-Maximin said before the game that helping third-placed Newcastle qualify for Europe would be the “biggest achievement of his career”.

Speaking to the matchday programme, the 26-year-old said: “It would be crazy for me – the biggest achievement in my career.

"I’ve never been in a situation where I start every single game, and be part of a team going to be in the Champions League or Europa League.

"I’ve been at Nice and Monaco as well, very good clubs, always in a good position. They won the league as well in Monaco.

"But it was not like here. Here, it’s different. The feeling, my life here, the way love the supporters, and the way they support me and love me – it’s crazy. They’ve been there when everything wasn’t good.