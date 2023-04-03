News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United legend makes Gareth Southgate plea as England duo impress against Manchester United

Alan Shearer has urged Gareth Southgate to consider selecting more Newcastle United players in his future Three Lions squads.

By Joe Buck
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 13:00 BST- 1 min read

Goals from Joe Willock and Callum Wilson helped Newcastle secure a 2-0 win against Manchester United, moving the Magpies up to 3rd place in the Premier League as they bid for a top-four finish. Wilson’s 88th minute header was just his second goal since returning from World Cup duty with the Three Lions as Southgate included a trio of Newcastle players on the plane to Qatar.

Nick Pope and Kieran Trippier were their other representatives in Qatar, with the duo then being selected again for the most recent international break before Pope withdrew through injury. Willock, who opened the scoring for Newcastle on Sunday by netting his first goal since a strike against Chelsea in their final match before the World Cup, has not been capped at senior level by England.

Dan Burn and Sean Longstaff, who have played a vital role for Newcastle this season, have also never received a call-up to the national team. Speaking on Match of the Day 2, Shearer urged Southgate to consider selecting more Newcastle players in his squad, believing their club form will be an asset for the national side.

Shearer said: “Gareth Southgate needs to get to St James’ Park more often and watch some of those players in that team instead of picking players who aren’t playing or not performing. Come and have a look at the England lads in the Newcastle team.”

Newcastle are back in action on Wednesday night (8pm kick-off) when they face West Ham at the London Stadium.

Joe Willock opened the scoring for Newcastle United on Sunday (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)
