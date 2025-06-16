Newcastle United and Sunderland have not met in the Premier League since Aleksandar Mitrovic and Jermain Defoe scored in a 1-1 draw at St James Park in March 2016.

Former Newcastle United defender Steve Howey is relishing the return of Tyne-Wear derbies in the Premier League following Sunderland’s return to the top flight.

The Magpies and the Black Cats have not met in English football’s top tier since 2016 when an equaliser from United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic cancelled out a Jermain Defoe strike as the two sides battled to a 1-1 draw at St James Park. Newcastle’s relegation into the Championship was confirmed weeks later and Sunderland has suffered their own demotion by the time Rafa Benitez guided the Magpies back into the Premier League just 12 months later.

There was a hint of what supporters on both sides of the divide had been missing when the two sides were paired in the FA Cup third round in January 2024 as a Dan Ballard own-goal and a brace from United striker Alexander Isak helped Eddie Howe’s men to a 3-0 win at the Stadium of Light.

However, Premier League derbies are now back on the agenda after the Black Cats officially ended their eight-year absence from the top tier last month with a 2-1 win against Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final.

Thoughts have immediately turned towards meeting the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League next season - but it is a renewal of one of the oldest rivalries in English football that has really whet the appetite ahead of an exciting campaign.

For Wearside-born Howey, who went unbeaten in four Tyne-Wear derby appearances during his time with Newcastle, Sunderland’s return to the Premier League is a positive for the area - and he warned Newcastle can not afford to underestimate their local rivals due to the unpredictable nature of a derby.

“You just never know” - Warns Newcastle United legend

He told The Gazette: “When I was playing, you always looked at who was the first game of the season and then it was when are the two derby games. It was the same when I was at Manchester City and it’s great for the fans. It’s not only great for the area that Sunderland have been promoted but it’s great from the financial side of things too.

“Newcastle fans will feel extremely confident but it’s a derby so you just never know. It’s always difficult for a team that have just been promoted, we have seen that over the last couple of years where the sides that have come up have been relegated straightaway. But a derby is a derby, it’s different. Both clubs will have money to spend this summer but it’s about doing it right and doing it properly. As long as they do that well, it will be good to see competitive derbies, you don’t want one-sided, it will be good to see it competitive and equal.”