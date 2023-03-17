Despite seemingly being relatively comfortable in mid-table, the Eagles have won just once since the return from the World Cup and are yet to register a Premier League win in 2023. In a statement released by the club, chairman Steve Parish explained the reasons for Vieira’s departure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parish said: “It is with enormous regret that this difficult decision has been made. Ultimately, results in recent months have placed us in a precarious league position and we felt a change is necessary to give us the best chance of retaining Premier League status.”

Vieira’s departure comes after Palace were defeated 1-0 by Brighton in midweek, a result that leaves them just three points above the relegation zone with a daunting clash against league leaders Arsenal to come this weekend. Palace are now searching for just their third manager in six years, but who is being tipped to take over at Selhurst Park?

The surprise early bookies favourite is former Eagles boss Roy Hodgson. Hodgson was in charge of Palace between 2017 and 2021 and could be asked to return to the club to steer them away from relegation danger on a short-term basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jesse Marsch (6/1) and Marcelo Bielsa (7/1), both of whose most recent managerial spells were in charge of Leeds United, have also been tipped for the role. Ex-Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl (7/1) has also been linked with the vacancy.

Rafa Benitez, who has been out of work since leaving Everton in January last year, has also been tipped with taking over from Vieira. Benitez has had multiple TV appearances in recent weeks, including being spotted at Newcastle United’s games against Liverpool and Manchester City, indicating he could be eyeing a return to management.

Both Rafa Benitez and Roy Hodgson have been linked with replacing Patrick Vieira at Crystal Palace (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)