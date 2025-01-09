Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton have sacked Sean Dyche as manager just hours before their FA Cup clash against Peterborough United.

Dyche was installed as Everton manager in January 2023, replacing Frank Lampard in the role. The former Burnley man was tasked with keeping the Toffees in the Premier League, a challenge he succeeded in during his first half-season in charge of the club and in his first full campaign as manager.

However, just one win in their last 11 Premier League games have seen Everton teeter on the edge of the relegation zone with the Friedkin Group making the first major decision of their tenure as owners by relieving Dyche of his duties.

A statement released by the club read: ‘Everton Football Club can confirm that Sean Dyche has been relieved of his duties as Senior Men’s First Team Manager with immediate effect.

‘Ian Woan, Steve Stone, Mark Howard and Billy Mercer have also left the Club.

‘The process to appoint a new manager is under way and an update will be provided in due course.

‘Under-18s Head Coach Leighton Baines and Club Captain Seamus Coleman will take charge of first-team affairs on an interim basis.’

Two strong candidates have emerged as potential successors to Dyche in the immediate aftermath of his departure. Jose Mourinho, who is currently in charge of Fenerbahce in Turkey, is the current favourite to take the reins at Goodison Park.

The former Chelsea man only joined Fenerbahce in summer, but has failed to hit the ground running in the Turkish Super Lig and has been linked with a return to England for a number of months. Newcastle United have long been touted as a potential destination for the Portuguese manager, with links to Mourinho hitting the headlines seemingly whenever the Magpies hit a sticky patch.

David Moyes, who left West Ham in summer, has also been tipped to return to his former club. Moyes was manager of Everton for over a decade between 2002 and 2013 before taking over from Sir Alex Ferguson as Manchester United manager.

Former Toffees midfielder Lee Carsley has also been linked with the vacancy, although Mourinho and Moyes are currently viewed as the outstanding candidates.