Hull City are looking for a new manager after sacking Tim Walter on Wednesday.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Walter replaced Liam Rosenior in summer with the aim of improving on their 7th placed finish last season. However, the 49-year-old leaves the MKM Stadium having taken charge of just 18 matches and with the club inside the Championship’s relegation zone.

One of Walter’s very first matches in charge of Hull came against Newcastle United during their pre-season friendly match in July. The Magpies ran-out 2-0 victors on that day courtesy of goals from Alexander Isak and Jacob Murphy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walter was unable to hit the ground running on Humberside, however, with Hull now searching for his replacement. Among the early favourites for the role is former Coventry City man Mark Robins. Robins recently left his post as Coventry boss after seven years in the role.

Ismail Kartal, who was most recently in charge of Fenerbahce before being replaced by Jose Mourinho this summer, is also reportedly in contention to become new Hull boss alongside former Plymouth Argyle and Stoke City man Steven Schumacher. Damien Duff, who is currently manager of Shelbourne FC in the League of Ireland, has also been prominently linked with the vacancy.

Duff is among three former Newcastle United representatives being tipped as a potential candidate to replace Walter. Steve Bruce, who made a surprise return to football with Blackpool earlier this season, has also been mooted as a potential candidate.

The 63-year-old enjoyed a very successful spell as Hull City manager between 2012 and 2016, guiding them to two promotions to the Premier League before leaving on the eve of the 2016/17 their Premier League campaign. His last competitive match in charge of the Tigers came at Wembley as a sole Mo Diame goal helped them defeat Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship play-off final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Hughton, who is currently unemployed following a brief stint as manager of the Ghanaian international team ended in January, is also among the potential candidates. Hughton’s time as a club manager has seen him take charge of Newcastle United, Birmingham City, Norwich City, Brighton and Nottingham Forest.