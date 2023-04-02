On Sunday, Leicester confirmed that they had parted company with Rodgers after four years in charge. The Foxes lost to Crystal Palace on Saturday, leaving them in the relegation zone following a six game winless run.

Before the current campaign, Rodgers had enjoyed a successful spell at The King Power Stadium, leading Leicester to an FA Cup win in 2021 as well as two top-five finishes in the Premier League. The 50-year-old has left the club by mutual consent with former Newcastle academy coach Adam Sadler put in caretaker charge alongside Mike Stowell.

Chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said in a statement: “Performances and results during the current season have been below our shared expectations.

“It had been our belief that continuity and stability would be key to correcting our course, particularly given our previous achievements under Brendan’s management.

“Regrettably, the desired improvement has not been forthcoming and, with 10 games of the season remaining, the board is compelled to take alternative action to protect our Premier League status.

“The task ahead of us in our final 10 games is clear. We now need to come together – fans, players and staff – and show the poise, quality and fight to secure our position as a Premier League club.”

Early favourites to replace Brendan Rodgers at Leicester City

The early front-runner for the job is current Brentford manager Thomas Frank. But with the Bees currently sitting seventh in the table, Leicester would struggle to convince Frank to join a side battling relegation.

Former Newcastle, Everton and Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez is the second favourite for the job having previously been linked with the position. Benitez has been out of work as a manager since leaving Everton last season.

Ex-Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa is joint third favourite along with former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino and Ralph Hasenhuttl, who was sacked by Southampton earlier in the season.