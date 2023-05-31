Newcastle United star receives double award nomination alongside Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United men
Premier League save of the season: Newcastle United’s Nick Pope receives double nomination.
Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope has had two saves nominated for the Castrol save of the season. Pope, who kept 14 clean sheets in his debut campaign at St James’ Park, conceded just 33 league goals and was a key part of the league’s joint-best defensive unit.
And the former Burnley man’s work between the sticks this season has been recognised with a nomination for Castrol save of the season. The first nomination is for Pope’s stunning effort to keep out Adam Lallana’s header at the Amex Stadium back in August.
On that occasion, not 24 hours after he trended on Twitter, Pope dived to his left and managed to get his fingertips on the effort to tip it round the post. That save was vital in sealing a point for the Magpies that day as the match finished goalless.
His second nomination was his reflex stop to deny Jean-Philippe Mateta at Selhurst Park in January. In another goalless game, Pope’s brilliant reflexes denied Mateta a wonderful volleyed finish to secure a vital point on the road.
In all, there are eight saves nominated for the award with Pope and Aaron Ramsdale the only goalkeepers to receive two nominations. Everton’s Jordan Pickford, Southampton’s Gavin Bazunu, Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga and Manchester United’s David de Gea, who scooped the Premier League’s Golden Glove, round-off the nominations.
Supporters can vote for Pope to win the award by visiting the Premier League website. Voting closes at midday on Friday, June 2 and the winner will be decided by a mix of public votes and football experts.