No Rafa Benitez talks planned as Spaniard edges closer to Newcastle United exit door
Talks between Rafa Benitez and Newcastle United are unlikely to be scheduled before the end of his current Magpies deal.
According to a report in the Mail on Sunday, Benitez's three-year reign at St James's Park will come to an end when his contract is up.
Benitez's current United deal runs out in just seven days - on June 30.
The report states: "Barring a dramatic turnaround in relations, there is unlikely even to be talks this week and Benitez's contract will simply expire at the end of the month."
Benitez has a lucrative offer on the table to manage in China, with Dalian Yifang attempting to lure the Spaniard with a reported £12million contract.
But, Benitez is unlikely to take up that deal, given his want to remain in England and the Premier League.
Benitez's current stand off with Newcastle owner Mike Ashley revolves around key differences in the manager and club's transfer approach.
While former Real Madrid and Liverpool manager Benitez wants total control over transfers, and the way his transfer budget is allocated, the club want him to sign younger players with sell on value and are unwilling to sanction long-term deals for players over 28.
This difference in approach became apparent last summer when United refused to sanction a deal for West Brom frontman Salomon Rondon, available for just £16.5m.
The Mail report continues: "There has been minimal progress in discussions at the end of the season and Benitez is resigned to the fact that his time at the club is over given the longstanding inability to agree on how best to approach the transfer market."