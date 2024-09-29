Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Manchester City head coach was questioned after his side’s 1-1 draw at Premier League rivals Newcastle United.

A major call made by Pep Guardiola has been questioned after Manchester City dropped points for the second consecutive game in Saturday’s draw with Newcastle United.

The reigning Premier League champions were thankful for a last-gasp equaliser from England star John Stones in last weekend’s home draw with title rivals Arsenal and Guardiola’s side finally broke through a dogged and determined Gunners side in the seventh minute of added-on time. The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich head coach issued a stern warning to his squad ahead of their trip to Tyneside as he described the Magpies as ‘one of the toughest, strongest opponents, home and away’. City seemed to have heeded that warning as they took the lead in their Saturday lunchtime clash with Newcastle thanks to a neat touch and finish from Josko Gvardiol after the Croatian defender made the most of a fine piece of approach play from winger Jack Grealish.

However, Eddie Howe’s side roared back into the contest during the second-half and earned a deserved point as Anthony Gordon beat Ederson from the penalty spot after the England forward had been brought down by the City keeper. Although they only collected a point, Newcastle exposed some of the frailties within the City side that have been caused by the season-ending injury suffered by influential midfielder Rodri during last weekend’s draw with Arsenal. Former Liverpool star Steve Nicol admitted he was confused by Guardiola’s decision to name youngster Rico Lewis in his starting eleven at St James Park and leave England star Phil Foden on the bench until midway through the second-half.

Speaking on ESPN FC, Nicol said: “I really don’t understand why you wouldn’t play Foden. It doesn’t make any sense. If you’ve got Rodri and you’ve got De Bruyne and you try just quietly and calmly bring Foden back in after the Euros…but that’s not the case. You need somebody in there. You’re telling me you really think that Rico Lewis in there and Foden on the bench is the best way forward against a side who are fine to be in the top four. I don’t understand it, it makes no sense at all.”