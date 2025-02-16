Nottingham Forest receive major £17m fitness boost ahead of Newcastle United clash
Newcastle were hammered 4-0 away against Manchester City with a fourteen minute Omar Marmoush hat-trick ensuring a comfortable win for the reigning champions. Forest, meanwhile, were beaten 2-1 at Craven Cottage with goals from Emile Smith Rowe and Calvin Bassey either side of a strike from Chris Wood inflicting a sixth league defeat of the season on Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.
Both teams will hope to react next weekend when they face each other at St James’ Park and Forest have been handed a timely boost ahead of that clash following news that Taiwo Awoniyi may be fit enough to feature. The striker was forced to sit out of their clash against Fulham due to concussion protocols after picking up a nasty looking injury during their FA Cup win over Exeter City in midweek.
Awoniyi would normally have been someone that his manager looked towards to find him a goal as they chased the Cottagers, alas, those rules dictated he would be forced to sit out. However, the Nigerian international could be back next weekend with Espirito Santo providing an update on his concussion following their defeat at Craven Cottage.
“We didn’t have the clearance from the Premier League about the concussion protocols so he was not able to go in the squad,” the Forest boss said on Awoniyi post-match. “I hope he will be OK for the next one.
“He is feeling fine, it is about making sure we follow the protocols. He was OK but we have to respect the protocols.”
Newcastle United defeated Forest in the reverse fixture at the City Ground back in November with a late rally, sparked by an Alexander Isak goal, earning them a 3-1 win. A penalty shootout victory in the Carabao Cup and a Bruno Guimaraes inspired 3-2 win at the City Ground back in February preceded that win with the Magpies boasting a good record away against Forest in recent times.
However, the last time the two sides met on Tyneside, a match that is more pertinent when previewing next weekend’s game, saw Wood come back to haunt his former employers as he netted a stunning hat-trick en-route to a 3-1 Boxing Day victory. Newcastle United will head into next weekend six points behind Forest having slipped three behind City following their 4-0 defeat on Saturday afternoon.
Whilst the Carabao Cup final is on the horizon in a game that could be a season defining 90 minutes, they cannot afford for their mind to slip away from their league duties - and that begins with next weekend’s visit of Forest. Matches away against Liverpool and West Ham follow Sunday’s game with an FA Cup game at home to Brighton sandwiched between those trips to Merseyside and London respectively.
Three defeats in four Premier League matches also mean they have allowed their rivals to gain a foothold in the race for European qualification.
