That means Sels, who joined Forest on deadline day from Ligue 1 side Strasbourg, will play at the City Ground for the first time against the side he made 14 appearances for during their 2016/17 Championship campaign under Rafa Benitez. An unchanged side for the hosts also means that Morgan Gibbs-White has been ruled fit enough to start after suffering a knock during their FA Cup win over Bristol City in midweek. Gibbs-White has been linked with a move to Newcastle United recently and starred during the Boxing Day clash between the two sides at St James’ Park - one Forest would win 3-1 courtesy of a Chris Wood hat-trick.