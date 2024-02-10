News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United: Forest receive huge Morgan Gibbs-White boost as ex-Magpie starts

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United: Nuno Espirito Santo has named his team to face the Magpies - and there is one very familiar name in the starting XI.
By Joe Buck
Published 10th Feb 2024, 16:43 GMT
Updated 10th Feb 2024, 17:01 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Matz Sels will make his Nottingham Forest home debut against his former club Newcastle United. Nuno Espirito Santo has made just one change from his side’s 1-1 draw against Bournemouth last weekend with Moussa Niakhate replacing Andrew Omobamidele.

That means Sels, who joined Forest on deadline day from Ligue 1 side Strasbourg, will play at the City Ground for the first time against the side he made 14 appearances for during their 2016/17 Championship campaign under Rafa Benitez. An unchanged side for the hosts also means that Morgan Gibbs-White has been ruled fit enough to start after suffering a knock during their FA Cup win over Bristol City in midweek. Gibbs-White has been linked with a move to Newcastle United recently and starred during the Boxing Day clash between the two sides at St James’ Park - one Forest would win 3-1 courtesy of a Chris Wood hat-trick.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nottingham Forest team: Matz Sels, Nuno Tavares, Neco Williams, Taiwo Awoniyi, Morgan Gibbs-White, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Nicolas Dominguez, Moussa Niakhate, Anthony Elanga, Ryan Yates, Murillo

Substitutes: Matt Turner, Cheikhou Kouyate, Harry Toffolo, Felipe, Gio Reyna, Divock Origi, Danilo, Andrew Omobamidele, Rodrigo Ribeiro

Related topics:Nottingham ForestNuno Espirito SantoRafa BenitezFA Cup