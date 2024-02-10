Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United: Forest receive huge Morgan Gibbs-White boost as ex-Magpie starts
and live on Freeview channel 276
Matz Sels will make his Nottingham Forest home debut against his former club Newcastle United. Nuno Espirito Santo has made just one change from his side’s 1-1 draw against Bournemouth last weekend with Moussa Niakhate replacing Andrew Omobamidele.
That means Sels, who joined Forest on deadline day from Ligue 1 side Strasbourg, will play at the City Ground for the first time against the side he made 14 appearances for during their 2016/17 Championship campaign under Rafa Benitez. An unchanged side for the hosts also means that Morgan Gibbs-White has been ruled fit enough to start after suffering a knock during their FA Cup win over Bristol City in midweek. Gibbs-White has been linked with a move to Newcastle United recently and starred during the Boxing Day clash between the two sides at St James’ Park - one Forest would win 3-1 courtesy of a Chris Wood hat-trick.
Nottingham Forest team: Matz Sels, Nuno Tavares, Neco Williams, Taiwo Awoniyi, Morgan Gibbs-White, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Nicolas Dominguez, Moussa Niakhate, Anthony Elanga, Ryan Yates, Murillo
Substitutes: Matt Turner, Cheikhou Kouyate, Harry Toffolo, Felipe, Gio Reyna, Divock Origi, Danilo, Andrew Omobamidele, Rodrigo Ribeiro