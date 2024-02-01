Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nottingham Forest have confirmed the signing of former Newcastle United goalkeeper Matz Sels on a three-and-a-half year deal. Sels will move to the City Ground from Ligue 1 side Strasbourg - a team he has called home for the past five-and-a-half years.

Sels will join Nuno Espirito Santo’s side for a fee believed to be around £5m and could make his debut for his new club against Bournemouth on Sunday. Sels could make his home debut for Forest against his former club Newcastle United when Eddie Howe’s side make the trip to the City Ground next weekend.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

