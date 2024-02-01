Nottingham Forest complete late deadline day transfer of ex-Newcastle United goalkeeper
Premier League transfer news: Nottingham Forest have signed a former Newcastle United player.
Nottingham Forest have confirmed the signing of former Newcastle United goalkeeper Matz Sels on a three-and-a-half year deal. Sels will move to the City Ground from Ligue 1 side Strasbourg - a team he has called home for the past five-and-a-half years.
Sels will join Nuno Espirito Santo’s side for a fee believed to be around £5m and could make his debut for his new club against Bournemouth on Sunday. Sels could make his home debut for Forest against his former club Newcastle United when Eddie Howe’s side make the trip to the City Ground next weekend.
Sels spent two years at Newcastle United and started their 2016/17 Championship season as Rafa Benitez’s first-choice goalkeeper, however, a couple of shaky performances saw him lose that berth to Karl Darlow and he was unable to regain a space in the team. He was subsequently loaned out to Anderlecht in 2017 before returning a year later to join Strasbourg on a permanent deal from St James’ Park.