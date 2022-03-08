Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Young Magpie on the move?

Rodrigo Vilca could be on the move away from Newcastle yet again after an uninspiring spell away at Doncaster Rovers.

Antoine Griezmann fights for the ball with Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images)

Vilca made just 13 appearances in all competitions for Donny during his four month spell at the Keepmoat Stadium and returned to Newcastle at the end of December.

Rumours about a move back to Peru have circled since his return to Tyneside and it appears now that Vilca may be set to return to his native country.

Reports from Peru suggest that Vilca will join Universitario on loan for the remainder of the season.

Vilca has yet to make an appearance for Newcastle United’s first-team since joining the club from Deportivo Municipal in October 2020.

United ‘crazy’ for Barcelona star

Reports from Sport in Spain suggest that Newcastle United’s hierarchy are ‘crazy’ for Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet and they will look to add the Frenchman to their ranks this summer.

Lenglet has often found himself on the sidelines at the Camp Nou this season and has failed to nail down a starting spot under new boss Xavi.

Barcelona’s current financial situation is well-documented and means that they need to sell before they can buy in the summer - Lenglet is seen as one of the players that could be allowed to leave if a suitable offer is received.

The report also reveals that Lenglet was a target for the Magpies in January, however, their perilous position in the league likely impacted their chances of landing the Frenchman.

Defender in Team of the Week

Once again, Newcastle United’s Fabian Schar has been named in Alan Shearer’s Premier League Team of the Week.

Schar scored his first goal of the season, getting on the end of Ryan Fraser’s free-kick, against Brighton - a goal which capped off another solid display at the back.

Newcastle have conceded just four goals in 2022 and Schar has played a major role in this, featuring in every game so far this calendar year.

Former Magpie Ivan Toney has also been included in the eleven.

