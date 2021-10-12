Here, we round up all the latest stories surrounding Newcastle United that have emerged today:

Barcelona defender eyed by Newcastle

Another huge name linked with a move to St James’s Park has been Barcelona’s Clement Lenglet.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes Newcastle United should 'push' to make Antonio Conte their next manager (Photo by Carl Recine - Pool/Getty Images)

Various reports suggest that the new owners at Newcastle have identified the need for a left-footed centre-back at the club.

Lenglet has spent three seasons at Barcelona since signing from Sevilla in 2018 and has played just shy of 140 games for the Spanish giants in that time.

However, this season the Frenchman has started just one game under Ronald Koeman and with Barcelona’s pressing financial difficulties, they may be open to selling one of their assets.

Ferdinand wants Newcastle to ‘push’ for Serie A winner

Former Manchester United and Leeds defender Rio Ferdinand believes Newcastle should push their luck and try to get Antonio Conte as their new manager.

Speaking on his Vibe with Five podcast, Ferdinand said: “It’s difficult. Of people that are available at the moment, Conte’s got to be up there on your list.

“Sometimes it’s about the money. The money talks nowadays as well.

“I think Conte. He’s the one that’s available. Can you get him? Push your luck.”

Recent reports have distanced the Italian with replacing Steve Bruce as manager at St James’s Park however.

New bookies favourite emerges for manager role

Whilst there have been lots of managers reportedly ‘lined-up’ to replace Steve Bruce at St James’s Park, few have been as widely tipped as Brendan Rodgers.

The current Leicester City boss has been pushed into 2/1 favourite for the role and would reportedly be interested in the job.

Speaking on talkSport yesterday, The Sun’s Shaun Custis said: “I genuinely believe a manager of the calibre of somebody like Brendan Rodgers would probably be a brilliant fit there.

“And he might fancy the challenge, because, and I’m sorry Leicester fans, Newcastle is a bigger club than Leicester City.”

