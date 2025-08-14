Newcastle United Under-21s got their National League Cup campaign underway with a dramatic win at non-league neighbours Gateshead.

Newcastle United Under-21s coach Robbie Stockdale praised the mentality of the Magpies youngsters after they came from two goals down to earn a dramatic win in their opening National League Cup fixture at Gateshead.

It was the Heed that opened the scoring with 11 minutes on the clock as forward Kain Adom struck from distance as his shot bounced awkwardly in front of United goalkeeper Adam Harrison. The response was swift as Sean Neave, fresh from making his first team debut earlier this summer, made the most of neat approach play from Trevan Sanusi, Leo Shahar and Ciaran Thompson to grab an equaliser from close range.

Newcastle United defender Cathal Heffernan in action during the Magpies Under-21s National League Cup win against Gateshead

The National League club restored their advantage on the midway point of the first half with a clever finish from summer signing Harry Chapman and their lead was stretched inside the opening stages of the second half as 18-year-old midfielder Callum Bone grabbed his first senior goal for the club.

However, Newcastle roared back into life as substitute Kyle Fitzgerald reduced the arrears with a neat finish across Heed keeper George Shelvey before an own goal from former Sunderland and Hartlepool United defender Kenton Richardson restored parity and set up a grandstand finish. It was Newcastle that took the honours as a stunning cross from the impressive Shahar was powered home by centre back Cathal Heffernan to ensure his side received praise from their coach shortly after the full time whistle was blown.

Stockdale told The Gazette: “It’s a difficult group to manage in pre-season because we have players literally all over the place and the games program isn’t what a normal pre-season isn’t what it would be for the other groups and the first-team. I found that the first half, at times we looked a little bit off the pace and we grew into the game.

“We finished really strongly and there were bits we can be better at because the goals we conceded were poor but they showed really good character, they’re a tight knit bunch of young men and they’ve got themselves over the line. We scored some good goals, probably could have scored a few more so it’s a pleasing night in many aspects but there are plenty of things to improve on going forwards.”

Understandably given their progress over the last 12 months, much of the excitement surrounding the Magpies youngsters was focused on England Under-18 trio Neave, Sanusi and Shahar when Stockdale’s starting eleven was announced around an hour before kick off at the International Stadium. However, there were eye-catching performances from the likes of midfield duo Anthony Munda and Scott Bailey has they stood up to the challenge against the National League side.

Stockdale paid tribute to a number of ‘unsung players’ within his group and insisted the focus will always be placed on the team rather than the individual as the Magpies academy look to help each player progress towards senior football.

He said: “We spoke before the game, they’re all on different journeys and we hope they go on and play in our first team and have elite careers. Or maybe they go and play in the EFL or the National League. They will all find their own way but the vehicle to get them there is the team itself.

“I was more pleased with the team and yes, we have some really talented players but some of the unsung players in the group support that and they will get to where they want to be as well. The focus can be on the players that have been in and around the first team but we have a mentality within the staff to say we have to support every player as best we can.”

