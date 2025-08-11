Newcastle United starlet wants more after making senior debut with Celtic appearance

The Newcastle United youngster has spoken of his determination to impress Eddie Howe this season.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United youngster Sean Neave is determined to experience more first-team action after featuring for the Magpies during their pre-season campaign.

The academy graduate could be in contention to feature in the matchday squad for Saturday’s Premier League opener at Aston Villa as the Magpies continue in their search for at least one new striker. Interest in Brentford’s Yoane Wissa is believed the remain alive and the DR Congo international is said to be keen on a move to Tyneside before the summer transfer window comes to a close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Alexander Isak’s Magpies future still shrouded in doubt and the Sweden star not under consideration to face Unai Emery’s side, Eddie Howe appears to have a straight decision between handed Will Osula his first Premier League start or switching winger Anthony Gordon into the lead role in attack. Both players have featured at the top end of United’s front three during pre-season - and although Neave will not be considered for such an important role as it stands, the young striker will head into the season boosted by making his first-team debut and rising up the pecking order in Isak’s absence.

The 18-year-old was an unused substitute one in occasions last season and watched on from the bench as the Magpies ended their 70-year wait for major domestic silverware with a 2-0 win against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final. A senior debut followed in a pre-season friendly defeat against Celtic last month and Neave has also featured against the likes of Arsenal, Espanyol and Atletico Madrid as Howe’s side rounded off their preparations for the new season.

Neave could feature for the Magpies Under-21s on Wednesday night when they face non-league neighbours Gateshead in the opening fixture of their National League campaign - and the young striker is hoping to make the most of his involvement with United’s senior men.

Proud

Getty Images

He told the club website: "It was such a proud moment, especially growing up as a Newcastle fan and supporting the club from a young age. Coming on at Celtic Park in front of 55,000 fans was unreal. I couldn't believe it but I enjoyed every minute of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was warming up and the gaffer called me in, telling me I'd be coming on as a striker. We'd just conceded before I came on so I took the kick-off straightaway. Standing in the middle of the pitch and hearing the noise from the crowd was unreal. I was a little bit nervous but, once I took the kick-off and started playing, I was getting into the game and I felt alright. Scoring at the end on my debut would have been amazing!

"The tour of Asia, as a whole, was brilliant. You learn so much when you're in and around the senior players and they were making the young lads feel very welcome. The training and games were good and getting the chance to play against Arsenal, another big club, was a great experience. Now I've had a taste of it, I really want to try and be there a lot more and get some more game time with the first-team this season. It's a big thing for me."

Gateshead have confirmed they have reduced ticket prices for Wednesday night’s National League Cup tie against the Magpies Under-21s. Adult tickets have been set at £5 with under-16s able to gain entry to the International Stadium for £2 and the National League club have also revealed capacity will be capped at 1,000 supporters.

Your next Newcastle United read: 'Nonsense' - Alan Shearer delivers verdict on Newcastle United's prospects