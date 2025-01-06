Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer talk as Newcastle United look to make moves in the January transfer window.

It does not seem too long ago since Allan Saint-Maximin was Newcastle United’s main hope of progressing from a difficult period.

The former Nice winger became a firm favourite with the St James Park faithful after joining the Magpies in a £20m deal during the summer of 2019 and went to score 13 goals and provide 21 assists in 124 appearances during a four-year stay on Tyneside. However, Saint-Maximin’s main impact came with his positive mindset and attacking intent as he often became the Magpies main attacking threat during Steve Bruce’s managerial reign.

Saint-Maximin remained a key part of the United side under Eddie Howe when the former Bournemouth boss was named as successor to Bruce in November 2021 - and there was some surprise when the French winger was allowed to join Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli in July 2023. However, speaking on The Overlap podcast almost a year after the sale, Howe revealed the decision to sell Saint-Maximim was made to ease United’s battle against the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations.

He said: “Not necessarily on that individual circumstance. Maxi was a player that I absolutely loved. Yes, he was slightly different to the conventional winger that I have had in the past. An absolute maverick, a magician with the ball but we were accommodating him and his strengths and weaknesses within the team. I loved working with him. That was Financial Fair Play hitting us, so we had to lose Maxi at the moment. I think it was probably his time to leave for him as well. And then, of course, you are looking to replace a player who was a difference maker and you can never go like for like, I don’t know another Allan Saint-Maximin with his qualities, so you have to find someone different.”

Saint-Maximin scored four goals and provided ten assists in 31 appearances for Al-Ahli before linking up with former Manchester United and Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho at Turkish giants Fenerbahce last summer. After penning a one-year loan deal in Istanbul, Saint Maximin scored three times during his first 22 appearances for his temporary employers.

However, Spanish news outlet Fichajes have quoted information from Turkey claiming Saint-Maximin has ‘numbered days in Istanbul’ after the former Magpies winger ‘failed to meet expectations set upon his arrival’. The report states Saint-Maximin could now return to Al-Ahli this month and does not ‘fit the long-term plans’ at Fenerbahce.