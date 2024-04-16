Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United co-owner Amanda Staveley's ownership stake in the club has been reduced once again.

Staveley’s share has been diluted 0.3% from 6% to 5.7% with RB Sports & Media’s share increasing to 14.3%. It is the second time in 2024 a Companies House update has confirmed a slight change in Newcastle’s ownership with the previous update issued in January showing Staveley’s stake had been reduced from 10 % to 6%.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PIF’s 80% ownership stake remains unchanged since the October 2021 takeover alongside Staveley and RB Sports and Media. For the takeover, PIF acquired an 80% stake in the club as NCUK Investment Limited while Jamie Reuben's RB Sports & Media and Staveley's Cantervale Holdings took 20% as JV1 Limited.

The shares between RB Sports & Media and Cantervale Holdings were initially equal at a 10% stake in the club each. But the latest JV1 Limited Companies House update published on April 14 has confirmed that Staveley now holds just a 5.7% stake in the club, with RB Sports & Media's share increasing to 14.3%.

Newcastle United co-owner Jamie Reuben with Mehrdad Ghodoussi. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

A Companies House update also confirmed the removal of pre-emption rights at JV1 Limited which means fresh shares do not have to be issued to existing shareholders in equal proportion. The additional 7,400,000 shares issued on April 4 were all allotted to RB Sports & Media.

The £7.4million investment results in Reuben’s RB Sports & Media having a marginally increased stake in JV1 Limited and, in turn, Newcastle United Football Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite her minority stake, Staveley is still a key figure at Newcastle and is responsible for the day-to-day running of the football club alongside her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi. Staveley also played a role in securing Joelinton down to a new four-year deal following prolonged contract discussions.