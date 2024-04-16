Official Newcastle United ownership change confirmed following fresh £7.4m investment
Newcastle United co-owner Amanda Staveley's ownership stake in the club has been reduced once again.
Staveley’s share has been diluted 0.3% from 6% to 5.7% with RB Sports & Media’s share increasing to 14.3%. It is the second time in 2024 a Companies House update has confirmed a slight change in Newcastle’s ownership with the previous update issued in January showing Staveley’s stake had been reduced from 10 % to 6%.
PIF’s 80% ownership stake remains unchanged since the October 2021 takeover alongside Staveley and RB Sports and Media. For the takeover, PIF acquired an 80% stake in the club as NCUK Investment Limited while Jamie Reuben's RB Sports & Media and Staveley's Cantervale Holdings took 20% as JV1 Limited.
The shares between RB Sports & Media and Cantervale Holdings were initially equal at a 10% stake in the club each. But the latest JV1 Limited Companies House update published on April 14 has confirmed that Staveley now holds just a 5.7% stake in the club, with RB Sports & Media's share increasing to 14.3%.
A Companies House update also confirmed the removal of pre-emption rights at JV1 Limited which means fresh shares do not have to be issued to existing shareholders in equal proportion. The additional 7,400,000 shares issued on April 4 were all allotted to RB Sports & Media.
The £7.4million investment results in Reuben’s RB Sports & Media having a marginally increased stake in JV1 Limited and, in turn, Newcastle United Football Club.
Despite her minority stake, Staveley is still a key figure at Newcastle and is responsible for the day-to-day running of the football club alongside her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi. Staveley also played a role in securing Joelinton down to a new four-year deal following prolonged contract discussions.
The club’s latest accounts published in January confirmed that £1.2million had been loaned to Staveley. A £600,000 interest-free loan was made in November 2022 for legal fees which remained outstanding at the end of June 2023. A further £659,056 was then loaned on 31 August 2023. Senior club sources have stated that the loans will be repaid in full.