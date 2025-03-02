Newcastle United’s starting line-up to face Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup fifth round has been confirmed.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eddie Howe has made six changes to the side who were beaten 2-0 at Liverpool in midweek. Alexander Isak returns to the starting line-up after missing the previous game due to a groin issue.

Isak comes in for Callum Wilson, who drops to the bench. Kieran Trippier also replaces Lewis Hall in the side with the left-back absent from the matchday squad. Harvey Barnes comes in for Jacob Murphy for his first start since the third round clash against Bromley in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joelinton returns to the starting line-up after missing the last five games with a knee injury but there is no place for Sven Botman, who has been sidelined for the past month with a knee problem. Joelinton replaces Bruno Guimaraes, who drops to the bench.

In goal, Martin Dubravka returns in place of Nick Pope while Lewis Miley starts with Joe Willock dropping to the bench.

Isak was among the first players to arrive at St James’ Park on Sunday with Howe stating ahead of the match that the Swede ‘will play’ if fit.

On Friday, Howe said: “I haven’t seen him since the game, we don’t think it is a long-term problem, but there was no risk taken on Wednesday and there can’t be at this stage of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will see how he is today and have a discussion with him, if he is fit, he will play.”

Newcastle are looking to make it through to the FA Cup quarter-final. After that, Howe’s side will return to Premier League action on March 10 at West Ham United before facing Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium on March 16.

NUFC XI v Brighton: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento; Tonali, Miley, Joelinton; Gordon, Barnes, Isak

Substitutes: Pope, Wilson, Targett, Krafth, Osula, Murphy, Willock, Longstaff, Guimaraes

Your next Newcastle United read: Joelinton & Bruno Guimaraes boost amid Newcastle concern