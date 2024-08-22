Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kieran Trippier has again been linked with a move away from Newcastle United following extensive speculation about his long-term future at the club.

Trippier was heavily-linked with a move away from St James’ Park back in January, with interest from Bayern Munich in the England international. Despite bids of around £12.8m for Trippier, Newcastle United held onto the 33-year-old instead of selling him to Bayern Munich.

However, he has again been linked with an exit this summer with reported interest from Goodison Park. According to David Ornstein, Everton are interested in a loan move for Trippier this summer and Sean Dyche was asked about a potential deal ahead of his side’s clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Dyche responded: “He's one of many names that have come up here. As if by magic when we haven't got a right-back!”

Trippier enjoyed a good start to the season last year, but his form dipped in winter before a calf injury saw him sidelined for the last few months of the season. Trippier made a brief return to the first-team for the final three games of the season before becoming an important part of Gareth Southgate’s England squad during Euro 2024.

However, he has since featured just once in pre-season for Newcastle and started for the Under-21’s during their draw with Sunderland on Monday night. Tino Livramento started against Southampton, his former club, last weekend and is expected to start again at the Vitality Stadium against Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon.