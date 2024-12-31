Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United won for just the second time ever at Old Trafford in the Premier League with a 2-0 win on Monday night.

Joelinton has hailed Alexander Isak as one of the world’s very best strikers following yet another goal in black-and-white. Isak’s header, just two minutes into the contest at Old Trafford, was the perfect start for Eddie Howe’s side at the Theatre of Dreams as the Sweden international netted for the sixth consecutive Premier League match.

Isak now has nine goals in his last six league outings and 12 in his last 11 Premier League matches, ending 2024 with 28 goals in all competitions. It was a simply brilliant calendar year for the 25-year-old who has received huge praise from his Magpies teammate.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Joelinton, who scored Newcastle’s second goal on Monday night, said: “[Alexander Isak] is amazing. It is so good to have him and to play alongside him because he is one of the best strikers in the world right now and I hope he continues scoring goals and playing amazing because it is good for us.”

The Magpies end 2024 with five-straight wins in all competitions and sit in fifth place in the Premier League table. Defeat for Chelsea at Ipswich Town on Monday ensured that the gap between them and the Blues was cut to just three points.

A win for Newcastle in their next game would see them, albeit temporarily, go level on points with Enzo Maresca’s side. With half of the season now played, the Magpies now have an opportunity to capitalise on this momentum and end the season strongly, but just what can they achieve?

“Time will tell how good we are but we are enjoying football right now.” Joelinton continued. “We have to be humble and keep our feet on the ground because there is a long way to go.”

Newcastle United travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium without Fabian Schar after he was shown a fifth Premier League booking of the season at Old Trafford. That means he will serve a one-match ban at the weekend before also missing the first-leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal.