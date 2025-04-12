Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The former Arsenal and Aston Villa forward has given his take on Newcastle United's home game with Manchester United.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United have already ended a 70-year wait for major domestic silverware this season - and now they head into Sunday’s home clash with Manchester United looking to end an even longer wait for a league double over the Red Devils.

Magpies away wins against the 13-time Premier League champions have been few and far-between in recent years - but Eddie Howe’s men did rack up a surprisingly straightforward win earlier in the season when Alexander Isak and Joelinton scored early goals to help their side to all three points at Old Trafford. That was the Magpies first away league win against the Red Devils since December 2013 and only their second since 1972. However, you would need to go back to the 1930/31 when Newcastle completed a league double over Sunday’s opponents by following up a remarkable 7-4 away win with an equally dramatic 4-3 win at St James Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is an understandable air of confidence about the Magpies ahead of Sunday’s game after they have claimed wins in their last four games in all competitions to claim the Carabao Cup and push themselves firmly into the race for a spot in next season’s Champions League. By contrast, Ruben Amorim’s side will arrive on Tyneside sat in the bottom half of the Premier League table and looking to avoid their lowest league finish in English football’s top tier since the 1989/90 season.

Newcastle will not be allowed to take anything for granted against the Red Devils as they look to boost their hopes of earning a second crack at the Champions League during Eddie Howe’s managerial reign. Former Aston Villa and Arsenal forward Paul Merson believes the Magpies could be in for a frustrating afternoon - but has stressed they will come through a major test on home soil and take another step closer to rounding off a historic season with a top five finish.

What has Paul Merson said about Newcastle United v Manchester United?

Before suggesting Newcastle will claim a 2-0 win against the Red Devils, Merson told Sportskeeda: “Manchester United will frustrate Newcastle, but I still think the Magpies will win this game. Even though United have shown signs of improvement under Ruben Amorim, I don't think they have it in them to get a win here. The race for top four is getting tighter and tighter, meaning Newcastle cannot afford to slip up. Eddie Howe has done enough already in my opinion. Winning that cup was everything for this club. Now getting a top-five finish would be the icing on the cake and they are so nearly there as well! If they win this game and get another three points in their game in hand, I think they will finish in the top five.”

Your next Newcastle United read: Newcastle United fans stunned by what Sunderland have posted on social media after 2025 Carabao Cup win