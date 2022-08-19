Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here, we take a look at all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Guardiola on Newcastle

Pep Guardiola is anticipating a tough game with Newcastle United on Sunday, praising the Magpies’ ‘direct and aggressive’ style of play during their encounter at the end of last season.

Speaking ahead of the game, Guardiola said: "They had an incredible run of games and after that they were safe.

"Our level of attention and concentration was high because we had four games left and we gave everything and got as good result. But I saw in the game against them we struggled with the second balls.

"They are exceptional in terms of how direct and aggressive they are. Eddie Howe always makes competitive teams - at Bournemouth and here. Newcastle away is always an incredible environment. The stadium is one of the best I have seen here.”

Guardiola also revealed that Kalvin Phillips and Cole Palmer are back available for selection after missing last week’s win over Bournemouth through injury.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is anticipating a tough game at St James's Park on Sunday (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Maddison to ‘assess’ options

According to the Mail Online, James Maddison will assess his options following bids from Newcastle United and talks with Leicester City over a new deal at the club.

Maddison’s current deal at the King Power Stadium expires at the end of next season and although Leicester are hopeful he will sign an extension, Newcastle’s interest has certainly complicated matters.

Leicester value Maddison at around £60million and have already rejected two bids from the Magpies this summer.

Speaking ahead of his side’s game with Southampton, Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers said:

“I’m pretty sure the club would want to do that [extend his deal]. Both sides have to be able to find an agreement.

“With James, with two years left, naturally the club would want to protect the asset. But it works both ways.

“Sometimes, everything goes onto the club. If a player, I’m not saying James, doesn’t want to sign it, then it can be a stalemate.