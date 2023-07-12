There is now less than one month to go before the new Premier League season kicks off when reigning champions Manchester City take on newly promoted Burnley on August 11.

Newcastle United’s first match sees Aston Villa visit St James’ Park later that weekend and the focus between now and then for Eddie Howe will be to get his current players ready while also potentially bringing in more new faces. According to reports, the Magpies have ‘agreed terms’ with a defender who is also said to have been of interest to Manchester United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, both Newcastle and Chelsea have reportedly ‘entered the race’ to sign a 22-year old winger who is an international teammate of one of the Premier League’s biggest stars and someone that player is a huge admirer of. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news headlines on Wednesday, July 13:

Defender ‘agrees personal terms’ with Newcastle United amid Man Utd interest

Per a report from Football Transfers, Newcastle United have agreed personal terms with Monaco defender Axel Disasi ahead of a possible move. It is claimed that the Magpies ‘approached the player and got the green light from his camp, based on the understanding that he will receive first-team football next campaign.’

The 25-year old was a regular for the Ligue 1 side last season and has also earned five caps for the France men’s senior national side. Manchester United are also said to have been interested in the player who has a reported transfer value of just over €20 million.

Chelsea and Newcastle ‘enter race’ for Egyptian winger

According to the Daily Express, Chelsea and Newcastle United have reportedly entered the race to sign Egyptian winger Ibrahim Adel. The 22-year old currently plays for Egyptian club Pyramids FC and has won four caps for his country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad