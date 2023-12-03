‘Phenomenal’ - Ex-Liverpool man loves what Newcastle United did against Man Utd
Newcastle United v Man Utd: Anthony Gordon’s second-half strike gave Eddie Howe’s side yet another win over Manchester United.
Danny Murphy was full of praise for Newcastle United’s performance on Saturday afternoon as they made it three wins in a row against Manchester United for the first time in over a century. A second-half Anthony Gordon strike wrapped up all three points for the Magpies in a game that they dominated from start to finish.
Murphy, who appeared on Match of the Day alongside Alan Shearer, believes that Newcastle out ran and out fought their opponents on a cold night at St James’ Park. Murphy said: “They were brilliant all over.
“Yes out wide but physically in the middle of the pitch, look at those duels won 65 percent to 35 percent, that tells you everything. But off the ball runs, if you don’t have that then you have no one to pass to and no movement.
“In the middle of the pitch, they were physically better, their energy was better, their intelligence was better, it was a phenomenal performance considering the game in midweek. Eddie Howe can be proud of his players.”
A threadbare Newcastle squad now have just four days to prepare for their visit to Goodison Park, aiming to make it three Premier League wins in a row and to secure just their second away league win of the season - with their only other victory on the road coming against Sheffield United in September. Manchester United, meanwhile, who were leapfrogged by Newcastle following Saturday’s game, have two home games against Bournemouth and Chelsea to come in a hectic winter schedule before a crucial Champions League tie with Bayern Munich.