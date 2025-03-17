Newcastle United beat Liverpool 2-1 at Wembley Stadium on Sunday afternoon to win the Carabao Cup and end a 70-year wait for a domestic trophy.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan Burn and Alexander Isak scored either side of half-time as Eddie Howe’s team did what no Newcastle side had done since 1955 - win a major cup final at Wembley Stadium. The trophy win comes three years since the club was taken over by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund in October 2021.

PIF governor and Newcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan was in attendance at Wembley Stadium and was spotted with the Carabao Cup and wearing a Newcastle Adidas shirt after the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the match, Al-Rumayyan was filmed on the pitch saying: “That’s the first and it’s not going to be the last!”

Following PIF’s takeover of Newcastle, Al-Rumayyan stated the club’s ambition was to become ‘number one’ in world football. Sunday was a big step in the right direction.

Success has finally arrived on Tyneside, the trophy drought is over and the club can look forward without 70 years of hurt weighing down upon them.

In addition to Al-Rumayyan’s ambitious statements, PIF also took to social media to acknowledge Newcastle’s trophy win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PIF’s official X account wrote: “#PIF congratulates @NUFC on the club’s historic victory in the Carabao Cup final today at Wembley Stadium, London. #NUFC.”

Eddie Howe reacts to ‘emotional Carabao Cup win for Newcastle United

Reflecting on the match, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “I am very very emotional and been all day which is unlike me.

"We knew what was at stake today for all of our fans, we wanted to do them proud and win the trophy. I am so, so pleased with the result and the performance - we deserved to win today.

"It was tough when Liverpool scored. I was thinking about extra time, we always make it difficult for ourselves it was never going to be 2-0."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s also a first League Cup win for Newcastle in the club’s history and a first domestic honour since the FA Cup in 1955.

“We were well aware of the history and we wanted to do the club proud,” Howe added. “We wanted to score, we wanted to perform and we wanted to win.

"We are breaking new ground, I thought we were magnificent today. We worked consistently for two weeks on set plays just for this game and if you had seen us in practice you would have said we had no chance.

"We couldn’t believe Dan Burn scored - he didn’t train like that! He was a colossus for us."