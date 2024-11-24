Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United will be without one key player for Monday’s match against West Ham United (8pm kick-off) due to Premier League rules.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Dan Burn picked up his fifth booking of the Premier League season during Newcastle’s 3-1 win at Nottingham Forest last time out and will serve his one-match suspension against West Ham on Monday. Premier League rules state that any player shown five bookings in the opening 19 league matches is banned for one game.

Burn was booked under controversial circumstances against Forest for a foul on Morgan Gibbs-White that took place after Newcastle defender Tino Livramento was elbowed in the mouth by Ryan Yates and required treatment as a result.

“It’s very rare you see me run to the fourth official but I thought Tino had been elbowed in the face and it was a clear free-kick, wasn’t given and Dan paid the price for that really,” Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe told The Gazette when asked about the incident. “He feels like he has to make the foul in that moment.

“We knew we were going to lose Dan at some stage and Fabby and Joey are in the same position so I’m probably pleased we’re not losing them all at the same time. It’s a huge blow to lose Dan, he’s done very well this season.”

Dan Burn of Newcastle United reacts during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest FC and Newcastle United FC at City Ground on November 10, 2024 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images) | Getty Images

In addition to Burn, Newcastle also have Joelinton and Fabian Schar just one booking away from a ban after accumulating four yellow cards each in the opening 11 league matches so far this campaign.

Schar was shown a yellow for kicking the ball away in Newcastle’s 1-0 win over Arsenal earlier this month. He also served a three-match ban earlier this season after a straight red card on the opening day against Southampton.

The red card was issued by referee Craig Pawson, who also booked Schar in the 0-0 draw with Everton last month. Schar and Joelinton must avoid any further bookings in the league until matchday 20 in order to avoid suspension.

Should Joelinton or Schar be booked against West Ham, they will miss Newcastle’s following match against Crystal Palace next Saturday. Newcastle’s 20th game of the Premier League season is away to Tottenham Hotspur on January 4, 2025.

Lewis Hall and Sandro Tonali must avoid another two yellow cards in Newcastle’s next eight matches having been booked three times all season while Bruno Guimaraes and Sean Longstaff have been booked twice.

Jacob Murphy, Lloyd Kelly, Nick Pope and Joe Willock all have one yellow card each.

After the 19 game, five booking and one-match ban cut-off point - the threshold changes to 10 bookings, 32 games and a two-match ban. Joelinton was the last Newcastle player to be banned for two matches for booking offences after accumulating 10 yellow cards during the 2022-23 campaign.

Bruno Guimaraes looked set to follow suit last season after picking up nine yellow cards but managed to go 11 matches without a booking to pass the 32 game threshold and avoid suspension.

Any player shown 15 bookings over the course of the season is handed a three-match ban but no player has ever been cautioned that many times during a single Premier League campaign.