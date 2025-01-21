Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest transfer talk from St James Park as Newcastle United look to add to their squad during the January transfer window.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United are reportedly set to step up their attempts to land a Spain international as Miguel Almiron edges closer to ending his six-year stay on Tyneside.

The 64-times capped Paraguay international has been linked with a number of clubs across Europe, the Saudi Pro League, South America and the MLS over the last 12 months as he slowly slipped out of favour at St James Park. That is all a far cry from the integral role Almiron played in helping Eddie Howe’s side qualify for the Champions League during the 2022/23 season as he scored 11 goals and provided four assists in 41 appearances in all competitions. Almiron also wrote his name into Magpies folklore when he scored the first goal of the memorable 4-1 home win against Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain on the night Champions League football returned to St James Park after a two-decade absence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As reported earlier, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed the Magpies winger is now closing in on a return to former club Atlanta United after the MLS outfit submitted a bid believed to be worth around £10m. Newcastle have been linked with several wingers in recent weeks after reports suggested the likes of Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo, Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo and Lyon’s highly-rated forward Rayan Cherki.

However, the latest reports from Spain have suggested the Magpies are ready to take a big step forward to see off competition from a number of clubs by activating a £51m release clause in the contract of Villarreal winger Alex Baena. As per GiveMeSport, Spanish outlet Fichajes have reported the likes of Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa and Bayern Munich are all keen on the 23-year-old winger after he impressed for the La Liga club.

The eight-times capped Spain international has scored four goals and provided five assists in 18 appearances in all competitions so far this season as Villarreal challenge for a place in next season’s Champions League. Newcastle are described as ‘strong contenders’ to land the versatile winger and are said to have shown ‘a clear interest’ in securing a deal for Baena by triggering the £51m release clause. However, the report also warns Baena is yet to make a decision over his future despite several clubs ramping up their interest in him over recent weeks.