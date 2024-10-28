Premier League club urged to keep 'big threat' Newcastle United target

Newcastle United are back in Carabao Cup action on Wednesday

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton have been urged to keep Dominic Calvert-Lewin by Theo Walcott with Newcastle United keeping a ‘close eye’ on his situation, as per TEAMtalk. The attacker is out of contract at the end of the season and is due to become a free agent as things stand.

Pundit Walcott has said on Match of the Day: “You wouldn’t want to lose someone like Dominic Calvert-Lewin at the club, going into the new stadium. He’s a player where he plays to Everton’s strengths at times, but I think he needs a partner just to help him out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Alan Shearer added: “I think it’s a lonely role he’s asked to play. Certainly for him now he’s getting a run of games now, there’s not so many injuries. His goal record isn’t great – it’s one in four he’s got – but it’s not as if he misses a stack of chances.

“If you’ve got him, you have to play to a specific way. You have to get balls up and you have to get balls into the box, because that’s where he’s a big threat.”

Newcastle could see Calvert-Lewin as someone to add more competition and depth to their striking department. The fact he is due to become available for nothing in June 2025 means they wouldn’t have to fork out a fee to land him which would be a bonus.

He rose up through the academy ranks at Sheffield United and was a regular for them at various different youth levels as a youngster. The Sheffield-born man had loan spells away from Bramall Lane at Stalybridge Celtic and Northampton Town to get some experience under his belt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calvert-Lewin then broke into the Blades’ first-team and went on to play 12 times before being lured to Everton. He has been with the Toffees since 2016 and has been a good servant to the Merseyside outfit.

The attacker has made 257 appearances in all competitions to date and has found the net on 70 occasions, two of which have come in this campaign. However, it remains to be seen whether he will still be with Sean Dyche’s side come next term and he will be able to consider his options over the coming months.

Newcastle-linked Calvert-Lewin has had this to say about his situation recently: “Noise is noise - it's nothing I've not experienced before. You know, there's always going to be noise externally when it comes to football. It's part and parcel of the job and something you have to deal with as a player.

“For me, during the summer, I was on holiday with my family, relaxing. Obviously, as an Everton player preparing to go in for pre-season and preparing to be ready for the new season as an Everton player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I always try to look at things I can control and that's something I couldn't control in the summer. So, therefore, I just focused on relaxing, enjoying my time with my family and then getting myself in good condition to get ready to go for pre-season.”