Newcastle United are busy preparing for the start of the new season. The Toon Army are also gearing up for life back in the Champions League.

Eddie Howe’s side finished 4th in the Premier League table last term. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours coming out of the club...

Winger completes move

Winger Moussa Diaby, who has been linked with Newcastle over recent times, has linked up with fellow English club Aston Villa. The Midlands outfit have secured a deal to land the highly-rated attacker on a long-term deal from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen.

Their boss Unai Emery has told their club website: “I was very happy with the work we did last year, now this year we have to add some different players. For us, Moussa Diaby is one player we were following.

“He’s helping us, trying to improve our level of play in the attacking third, sometimes playing on the right, sometimes he’s playing as a No.10 and sometimes he’s playing as a left winger. We are really excited and are really happy with him. We have to build again our structure and Moussa is giving us another important step ahead.”

Goalkeeeper continues trial

Goalkeeper Dan Langley was released by Newcastle at the end of June when his contract expired. The Toon Army decided not to extend his stay and he is now weighing up his options as a free agent.

