Barnes has been linked with a move to Tyneside throughout the summer and after negotiations with the Foxes, he is set to be announced as a Magpies player. The early part of the summer transfer window was dominated with talk over James Maddison’s future and whilst Newcastle were interested in the now Tottenham man, Barnes seems to be a better fit for the Magpies’ current system and style of play.

Here, we take a look at everything fans need to know about Harvey Barnes, his play style and why he will be a perfect fit for Eddie Howe’s current preferred system:

Harvey Barnes’ goal contribution stats

Save for a couple of loan spells away from the club, Barnes has spent his entire career at the Foxes. In 146 Premier League appearances, Barnes has scored 35 goals and registered a further 25 assists.

That works out at a goal contribution every 2.43 games in the league. By comparison, Miguel Almiron, who has played just two games fewer in the Premier League than Barnes, averages a goal contribution every 5.76 games.

Barnes’ best goal scoring season for the Foxes came last season where he netted 13 goals in all competitions - three more than any other Leicester player. 13 goals in the league is no mean feat for a winger and when you consider that Leicester were relegated to the Championship in an abject season, this becomes an even more impressive achievement.

Harvey Barnes

How will Barnes fit Eddie Howe’s system?

On the face of it, Barnes seems like the perfect winger for Howe’s current system and the direction he wants to take his team. He’s quick, direct with the ball at his feet and as highlighted, will chip in with goals and assists.

