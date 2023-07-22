Newcastle face a major test at Lincoln Financial Field against Unai Emery’s side on Sunday night in their opening game of the Premier League Summer Series. With games against Chelsea and Brighton to come, Eddie Howe’s side will have to be on top of their game to leave the USA having had a positive pre-season experience.

And they have been boosted by the late-arrival of Joelinton who has joined the group following visa issues that delayed his journey to Philadelphia. The Brazilian is yet to feature during pre-season having missed games against Gateshead and Rangers.

Joelinton may not be the only man to join the tour late, however, with Newcastle closing in on a deal to sign Harvey Barnes from Leicester City.

The deal for Barnes is at an advanced stage and it’s likely that once his move is confirmed, that the 25-year-old will link-up with his new teammates across the Atlantic. Barnes scored 13 goals for relegated Leicester last season and hopes are high that he can recreate this form whilst on Tyneside.

The club are still working on a deal to sign Tino Livramento from Southampton meanwhile. The two clubs are locked in negotiations over a fee for the 20-year-old with the Saints reportedly valuing the defender at around £30m.