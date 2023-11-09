The latest transfer news from St James’ Park as Newcastle prepare to take on Bournemouth

Newcastle United’s pursuit of a highly-rated midfielder could be derailed by reports of a shareholders meeting between all of the 20 Premier League clubs. The Athletic explains that the meeting focuses on a proposal to implement a ban on associated clubs loaning players between their teams ahead of the January transfer window.

The outlet adds that the Premier League is considering implementing a temporary transfer ban to ensure the integrity of the competition is withheld, while also offering time for clubs to agree to a long-term solution. This meeting comes amid reports of a potential transfer between Newcastle United and PIF owned Saudi club Al-Hilal.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

TalkSport has previously claimed that Newcastle would use their Saudi links to their advantage in a deal to sign ex-Wolves captain Ruben Neves on a loan deal until the end of the season.

A move for the Portuguese international would offer Eddie Howe a solution to fill the void of Sandro Tonali, who is suspended until the start of next season for betting offences from his time with AC Milan. It would also offer Newcastle vital experience and depth in the second half of the season amid a huge backdrop of injury concerns.

Neves is not the only Saudi Pro League player linked with a move to the North East with reports young Spanish midfielder Gabri Veiga of Al-Alhi is also a potential target for Howe’s side.

Newcastle and Tottenham consider move for £20m England defender

Newcastle United have been hit with a mountain of injury concerns this season, particularly in defence, where they are currently without Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Matt Targett and Javier Manquilo.

The Magpies are particularly short on centre back options and Paul Dummett is the currently the only cover for Fabian Schar and Jamaal Lascelles at this time. Such news has prompted reports of further defensive reinforcements in January and one name who has ‘emerged’ as a target is out of favour Everton defender Ben Godfrey.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a steady rise from 2014 to 2019, which saw him go from playing in League Two with York City to helping Norwich City to the 2019 Championship title.

Godfrey was relegated the following season with the Canaries, but his strong performances at such a young age prompted interest from ex-Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti, who signed for a fee of £20m in 2020.

The 6ft tall defender instantly made an impression during his first season at Goodison Park and won two caps for the England national team in the run up to Euro 2020. Godfrey’s versatility once made him an asset for the Blues, but a mixture of injury issues and form has led him to become more of a peripheral figure and he has played just one match this season.

