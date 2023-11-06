Watch more of our videos on Shots!

These excellent results come as a huge boost to Eddie Howe’s side, who have reacted brilliantly to the long term suspension of Sandro Tonali. The Italian midfielder, who was signed this summer for £55m, will miss the rest of the season due to betting offences which were committed during his time with AC Milan.

This suspension is likely to prompt further transfer activity in the winter window, as the Toon Army face up to the demands of juggling European and domestic football this season. A number of midfielders have been linked with a move to the North East in recent weeks and Sporting Director, Dan Ashworth has now shedded some fresh light on Newcastle’s transfer strategy…

Dan Ashworth latest comments

Newcastle’s Sporting Director, Dan Ashworth has played an integral role in the club’s recruitment in recent transfer windows and he faces another challenge in 2024 as he tries to unearth a replacement for Tonali.

Speaking to The Athletic, Ashworth has hinted that the club may look to use their Saudi links to their advantage in the transfer market.

Newcastle owners PIF own four teams in the Saudi Pro League, but there are currently no rules in place to prohibit transfer dealings between these clubs.

Ashworth explained: “The current rules and regulations say there is nothing to stop it… currently. But there is the potential that various organisations will look at things across related parties and what you can do to acquire players at a fair market value, which have already been in place for quite a while.

“We have got to do what is best for this football club and get the best players we can for the budget we have - and that is what my job is.”

Newcastle have previously sold Allan-Saint Maximin to a PIF owned club in Al-Ahli in the summer transfer window and they are now linked with a move in the other direction for Spanish starlet Gabri Veiga, according to TeamTalk.

The 21-year-old is regarded as one of the best young midfielders in Spain and he played a starring role in helping his side to a U21 European Championship final.

Veiga has many assets which would make him a suitable replacement for Tonali and he scored an impressive 11 goals in 36 appearances for Celta Vigo before moving to the Middle East.

Another potential target from the Saudi Pro League is thought to be Ruben Neves, according to TalkSport.

The ex-Wolves captain is Premier League proven and was a solid performer in the top-flight for five years before his move to Al-Hilal.