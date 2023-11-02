Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eddie Howe’s side cruised into the quarter-finals in fine fashion with their biggest away win over the Red Devils in 93 years with substitute Miguel Almiron, Lewis Hall and Joe Willock all getting on the scoresheet.

The Magpies were treated to plenty of positive signs on the pitch despite making eight changes. However, the match also showcased the need for further recruitment with Matt Targett picking up an injury after just two minutes. Targett joins a long line of injured players - including Sven Botman, Alexander Isak, Jacob Murphy, Harvey Barnes, Elliot Anderson and the suspended Sandro Tonali.

Newcastle currently have just one wide option on either side at their disposal and one natural centre forward available.

Newcastle currently have just one wide option on either side at their disposal and one natural centre forward available. This amplifies the need for further attacking options in January and one name who has caught the eye of the scouts is Rayan Cherki, according to reports.

Cherki is a 20-year-old attacking midfielder who currently plays for a struggling Lyon side in Ligue 1. He is described by Team Talk as one of the most talented prospects in the division and this is backed up by his impressive record of 11 goals in 18 games for France’s U21 team.

The winger has been on the books of Lyon since the age of seven and broke into the first team in 2019. Cherki became the youngest player in Lyon’s history to score that season at 16-years and 140 days, he was also given opportunities in the Champions League that season and remains the youngest player in history to ever play in a semi-final match.

Overall Cherki has amassed 91 appearances for Lyon and has provided five goals and 10 assists.

His talents have attracted the attention of both Chelsea and Newcastle. French football expert Jonathan Johnson adds that he is a player who is likely to “jump ship” in January due to the club’s ongoing problems both on and off the pitch.

Lyon are bottom of Ligue 1 and are winless in their opening nine matches. Johnson explains: “It’s not a happy place to be at the moment. Rayan Cherki is one name whose future could be in doubt, and there’ll be plenty of European clubs monitoring him and other Lyon players because as well there are real financial difficulties for them.”

Johnson adds that Cherki is one to keep an eye on, but claims that clubs may be put off signing him due to attitude problems.

