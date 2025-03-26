Premier League clubs ‘to confirm’ major transfer change affecting Newcastle United

Premier League clubs are expected to confirm a major shake-up to the summer transfer window calendar.

All 20 Premier League clubs will meet on Thursday, with changes to the summer transfer window calendar chief among the issues that are set to be discussed. Earlier this week, it was reported that a proposal to shut the window on Thursday 14 August, two days before the 2025/26 Premier League season gets underway, could be discussed.

Many sporting directors are reportedly in favour of that move, but club owners are set to rail against the idea with Europe’s top-five leagues unlikely to follow the Premier League in ending the summer transfer window before the end of the season. If that motion is unsuccessful, then a new and unique proposal could instead be suggested - one that will have the backing of Premier League clubs.

Premier League clubs to ‘take advantage’ of FIFA’s early transfer window

According to reports from the Press Association, Premier League clubs are expected to confirm they want to take advantage of an early transfer window set-up by FIFA. This would see the summer window open on June 1, almost a fortnight earlier than initially planned.

English clubs have the option of opening the window early this year because of Chelsea and Manchester City’s participation in the inaugural Club World Cup. The FIFA Council approved the interim window last October as an option for national associations which had clubs competing in the Club World Cup, but is open to all clubs in the league, not just the Premier League’s two representatives in that competition.

However, opening the window early means that there will have to be a temporary closure mid-window as FIFA rules dictate that a summer transfer window cannot be open for more than 12-weeks. Premier League clubs, therefore, could vote on having the window open on June 1, but put a temporary closure on the window whilst the Club World Cup takes place.

The Club World Cup will begin on June 14 and run for just over four weeks with the final to be played on Sunday 13 July. The USA, which will co-host next summer’s men’s World Cup along with Canada and Mexico, will be sole hosts of the tournament.

Chelsea and Man City will receive up to £30m just for participating in the tournament. Eventual winners could receive up to £100m in total prize money.

Newcastle United’s transfer window plans

After a very quiet 18-months on the transfer front, Newcastle United will be in a much better financial position to attack this summer’s transfer window. They have more PSR headroom with sales of Miguel Almiron and Lloyd Kelly set to further boost their transfer coffers.

Paul Mitchell, who joined the club at the beginning of July, is set to embark on his first full summer window as sporting director with strengthening and freshening up Eddie Howe’s squad one of his key priorities this summer. The Magpies will likely look to add a new centre-back, goalkeeper and right-winger to their squad when the window opens.