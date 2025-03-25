Premier League clubs are reportedly discussing a move to end the summer window sooner than initially scheduled this summer.

Newcastle United have had a very quiet 18-months in the transfer market as the Premier League’s financial rules restrict what they are able to do in the market. Whilst those rules remain in force this summer, and are unlikely to change too drastically in future years, the Magpies should have access to more spending money when the window opens in June.

The sales of Miguel Almiron and Lloyd Kelly, coupled with limited incoming activity, means the club are on a much better financial footing this time around. With a number of areas in the squad to strengthen, the Magpies know they must be active this summer to improve the options available to Eddie Howe and give him the best chance of bringing more success to Tyneside.

Paul Mitchell, who joined the club last summer, is also set to embark on his first full summer transfer window as sporting director, with the former Monaco man having already stamped his mark by green-lighting the signing of Vakhtang Salia and the expected arrival of Malaga winger Antonio Cordero. It could be a transformational few months on Tyneside, but recent updates have hinted that Mitchell & co may face a curtailed deadline to ensure all their business is completed.

Premier League clubs to discuss transfer window closure dates

According to the Telegraph, Premier League clubs will discuss closing the summer transfer window on Thursday 14 August, two days before the 2025/26 season is due to get underway. The 20 members of the top-flight will discuss the proposal at a meeting on Thursday with sporting directors across the division reportedly in favour of the move.

However, for it to pass, 14 of the 20 Premier League clubs will have to vote for the motion - something that may be a stumbling block. Currently, the summer window will open on Wednesday 12 June and run until Monday 1 September.

Clubs in Europe’s top-five leagues are not expected to curtail their respective transfer windows early, meaning the Premier League, should they vote to pass the motion, would see their window end more than a fortnight earlier than their European rivals - one that could leave many clubs in danger of losing players without the possibility of signing a replacement.

Shutting the transfer window early has previously been trialled in the Premier League with the 2018 and 2019 summer windows closing before a ball had been kicked in England’s top-flight. After a delayed end to the 2019/20 season, the window was extended by a few months before it reverted back to its traditional closing date in 2021 at the end of August/beginning of September.

The summer transfer window this year will be further complicated by the inaugural Club World Cup that will take place in the USA. Chelsea and Manchester City will take part in that 32-team competition that begins on June 14 and runs until July 13.