Premier League explain why Spurs were denied penalty v Newcastle United
Spurs went ahead very early on thanks to Dominic Solanke’s brilliant diving header. That goal marked the first that Martin Dubravka had conceded in the Premier League since replacing Nick Pope following his knee injury.
A swift reply from Anthony Gordon got the Magpies back on level terms before a strike from Alexander Isak put them ahead - a lead they would hold until the final whistle. Spurs’ search for an equaliser saw them threaten without testing Dubravka too often but they may feel aggrieved that they were not awarded a penalty just moments into the second half.
A VAR check for a potential handball by Tino Livramento took place but was swiftly concluded with no offence committed. The ball struck Livramento after ricocheting off one of his teammates but VAR deemed that a penalty should not be given.
As always, the PL Match Centre explained the decision on X, writing: ‘The referee’s call of no penalty for a potential handball by Livramento was checked and confirmed by VAR, deeming that the ball was played on to his arm by a teammate from close range, while his arm was in a natural position.’
That was the second time VAR had to check a handball during the match with Gordon’s goal also heavily scrutinised for a potential handball by Joelinton in the build-up. Again, VAR deemed that Joelinton’s hand on that occasion was in a ‘natural position’ and that the goal should stand.
