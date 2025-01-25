Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Miguel Almiron has teased his involvement for Newcastle United at St Mary’s after the club made a major transfer decision.

Newcastle reportedly agreed a transfer fee for winger Miguel Almiron to join MLS side Atlanta United. The proposed move comes six years after the Paraguayan move to Newcastle from Atlanta in 2019.

According to The Telegraph, personal terms are still yet to be agreed between Almiron and Atlanta but this is not thought to be an issue with the transfer receiving the green light on Newcastle’s end.

Despite this, Almiron is understood to have travelled with the Newcastle squad to Southampton in preparation for Saturday’s Premier League match at St Mary’s (3pm kick-off). To further tease his potential involvement in the matchday squad against The Saints, Almiron’s Instagram account posted a preview of the match on Saturday morning - often a key indicator of a player’s involvement.

And it ties into head coach Eddie Howe’s comments about the winger made during his pre-match press conference on Friday morning.

“I think Miggy's head has been very, very solidly here,” Howe said. “He's been brilliant in training this week. I've seen not one moment where I thought, ‘Oh, I need to address this or speak to him or have a deeper conversation’.

“I think we're both aware of the situation. Yes, there is interest in him from other clubs. There is, potentially, a chance he could leave before the window, but until that moment and if that moment never arrives, he's still a valuable member of the squad.

“We love him to bits. He's got a great energy and character that's never changed for a second. He's been the ultimate professional and let's see what happens.”

Almiron has scored 30 goals in 222 appearances for Newcastle over a six-year spell.