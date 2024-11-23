Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The match officials for Newcastle United’s return to Premier League action against West Ham United on Monday (8pm kick-off) have been confirmed.

Craig Pawson will be referee for the match at St James’ Park as Newcastle eye a fourth consecutive win in all competitions for the first time since the 2022-23 season. It will be Pawson’s first match back at St James’ Park since the opening day of the season match against Southampton.

Newcastle won the match 1-0 thanks to a first-half strike from Joelinton but were reduced to 10 men in the first half after Fabian Schar clashed with Southampton forward Ben Brereton-Diaz. Schar was handed a three-match ban for violent conduct as a result of the decision.

Pawson also refereed Newcastle’s 0-0 draw at Everton last month, awarding Eddie Howe’s side a penalty in the match that Anthony Gordon failed to convert. Everton were also denied a penalty shout in the second half following a challenge on Dominic Calvert-Lewin from Dan Burn.

Pawson will be assisted by Eddie Smart and Nick Greenhalgh with Tony Harrington as fourth official. Chris Kavanagh will be on VAR with Tim Wood as assistant VAR.

This weekend marks the first matches since the David Coote leaked video controversy that emerged during the international break. Coote, who refereed Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final against Manchester United and was on VAR for the 4-3 win over West Ham United last season, has been suspended after a video in which he made insulting comments towards former Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp surfaced on social media.